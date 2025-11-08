Holiday magic returns to Lane Parke on Nov. 14

Lane Parke will host its annual holiday celebration, All is Bright, on Friday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Rele Street and Jemison Lane.

The event will feature a live DJ, kids’ activities, snow, pop-up vendors, and a 7:30 p.m. tree lighting with Santa.

A holiday raffle will benefit The Exceptional Foundation, a Birmingham nonprofit offering social, recreational and life-skills programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“All is Bright has quickly become a community favorite at Lane Parke, and we’re thrilled to have this year’s event benefit such an incredible organization,” said Tori Krupa, marketing associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “It’s the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family out and kick off the holiday season together.”

Admission is free, with donations encouraged for The Exceptional Foundation.

Learn more at laneparke.com/events or facebook.com/laneparke.