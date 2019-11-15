Holiday Parade set for Dec. 8

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Holiday Parade will be Dec. 8. × 2 of 2 Expand Mountain Brook Holiday Parade info. Prev Next

Mountain Brook will celebrate the season with its annual holiday parade.

The parade will be Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m., starting in Office Park and going into Mountain Brook Village. In Mountain Brook Village Circle, there will be merchants present to hand out parade favors and refreshments to citizens.

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Project Manager Molly Wallace said this year’s parade will include many returning favorites. The parade will feature floats, Scout troops, Mountain Brook High School’s homecoming court, Birmingham Belles and Santa Claus.

Wallace said this is one of Mountain Brook’s most beloved holiday events.

“I think many citizens would agree that this is one of their favorite traditions in Mountain Brook,” Wallace said. “The festive floats, holiday music, all with the background of Bromberg’s Christmas tree, really set the mood for the festive season.”

Another returning item at this year’s parade is a pop-up story time reading by the Emmet O’Neal Library following the parade.

Wallace said families can stop by the Bromberg’s Christmas tree for a holiday story and get their picture made with Santa.

Wallace said she is ready to see what the parade holds.

“We can’t wait to see what floats our participants come up with this year,” she said. “Swoop, our parade sponsor, always knocks creativity out of the ballpark.”