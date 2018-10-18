Holidays to affect city, EOL services

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Mountain Brook City Hall will be closed Nov. 12 for Veterans Day and Nov. 22 and 23 in observation of Thanksgiving.

With the holidays fast approaching, business hours may vary during the month of November.

Veterans Day falls on a Sunday this year, on Nov. 11, and City Manager Sam Gaston said City Hall will be closed on Monday, Nov. 12 in observance of the holiday.

Thanksgiving follows about two weeks later.

City Hall will be closed Nov. 22 to 23 to observe Thanksgiving, and Waste Management, who services Mountain Brook’s trash and garbage pickup, also observes Thanksgiving. This will delay their services that are normally scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays by one day.

Emmet O’Neal Library will close Nov. 12 in observance of Veterans Day. Come Thanksgiving-time, EOL will be open from Nov. 19 to 21 with normal programming and hours, but will be closed for the holiday on Nov. 22 and 23. EOL will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 24 and resume a normal schedule.

Mountain Brook Schools will also be out from Nov. 21 through 25. Students return to normal school hours on Monday, Nov. 26.

Individual stores and businesses may adjust their schedules for the holidays, and patrons should contact the stores to determine their hours. There will be no altered schedules for the midterm elections, set for Nov. 6. To check your polling place and registration, go toalabamavotes.gov.

For more information about city closings or to view the city calendar, go to mtnbrook.org and click on “City Calendar” in the left-hand column.