Homewood's Fourth of July festival returns with rides, family activities and fireworks viewing

× Expand Photo courtesy of the City of Homewood

With Independence Day around the corner, there are several events in and around Mountain Brook to enjoy. For a full list of area events, check out our Fourth of July activities roundup.

Homewood will celebrate both America's 250th birthday and the city's 100th anniversary during its annual Fourth of July festival on Saturday, July 4.

Hosted by the City of Homewood and the Homewood Parks & Recreation Board, the free event begins at 5 p.m. in downtown Homewood and will feature attractions, rides, inflatables and entertainment for families throughout the evening.

To accommodate the festival, two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Avenue South will be closed to vehicle traffic and transformed into a pedestrian-friendly festival zone filled with rides and activities.

Admission is free, but unlimited ride and attraction wristbands will be available for $10. Wristbands can be purchased near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South.

In addition to rides and inflatables, attendees can enjoy music from a live DJ while exploring the festival area.

Activities will conclude at 9 p.m. as the annual Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display begins. Downtown Homewood is widely considered one of the premier viewing locations for Vulcan Park's fireworks spectacular, making the festival a popular destination for families looking to enjoy both events in one evening.

Organizers encourage residents and visitors to arrive early to enjoy the festivities before settling in to watch the fireworks show that caps off the celebration.