Hoots & Howls brings Halloween fun to Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

Birmingham Zoo will celebrate Halloween throughout October with Hoots & Howls, a daytime event scheduled for Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31.

Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each event day. Most are included with regular zoo admission, including interactive animal shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., a noon costume parade and contest followed by a Dino Dance Party and magic shows featuring Lathan's Dazzling Magic at 1 and 3 p.m.

DJs from Feel the Beat will provide Halloween music near Henley Lawn throughout the day. The event will also include lawn games and photo opportunities. Members of the 501st Legion, a "Star Wars" costuming organization, will visit Oct. 10, while Birmingham Public Library storytellers will appear on select dates. Face painting will be offered Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Trick-or-treating is available for an additional charge at 10 candy stations throughout the zoo. A $15 Candy Trail wristband includes access to the candy stations along with unlimited rides on the Red Diamond Express Train and unlimited climbs on the Full Moon BBQ Adventure Tower. Candy Trail-only tickets are $5.50. Zoo admission is not included with either option, and the final Candy Trail tickets will be sold at 3 p.m.

The zoo said candy distributed during the event will either be palm oil free or use sustainably harvested palm oil. The effort is intended to raise awareness about habitat loss associated with unsustainable palm oil production and its effect on wildlife, including orangutans.

Hoots & Howls is a rain-or-shine event. For admission information and event tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/hoots-howls-2026-daytime-halloween-event.