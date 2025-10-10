Hoots & Howls returns to the Birmingham Zoo this October

WHEN:
Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 11–12, 18–19, and 25–26
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
WHERE:
Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223
WHAT:
The Birmingham Zoo’s annual daytime Halloween celebration, Hoots & Howls, is back for 2025 — bigger, sweeter, and spookier than ever! Presented by Chase, this family-friendly event will run the last three weekends in October and features trick-or-treating, magical performances, interactive animal shows, music, games, and more.
Highlights include:
10 candy stations throughout the zoo (additional cost)
Magic shows with Lathan’s Dazzling Magic at 1 & 3 p.m.
Interactive animal encounters at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
Costume contest & parade at noon, followed by a high-energy Monster Mash dance party
Spooky beats spun by Feel the Beat DJs all day
Lawn games & festive photo ops
COST:
Event access is included with Zoo admission.
Optional Candy Trail wristband: $12.95 (includes candy stations, train rides & climbing tower)
Candy Trail only (no rides): $4.95
Wristbands & candy tickets sold separately; Zoo admission not included.
This is a rain-or-shine event. Candy Trail sales are final and non-refundable.
Learn more or purchase wristbands: birminghamzoo.com