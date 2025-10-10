Hoots & Howls returns to the Birmingham Zoo this October

WHEN:

Saturdays & Sundays, Oct. 11–12, 18–19, and 25–26

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

WHERE:

Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223

WHAT:

The Birmingham Zoo’s annual daytime Halloween celebration, Hoots & Howls, is back for 2025 — bigger, sweeter, and spookier than ever! Presented by Chase, this family-friendly event will run the last three weekends in October and features trick-or-treating, magical performances, interactive animal shows, music, games, and more.

Highlights include:

10 candy stations throughout the zoo (additional cost)

Magic shows with Lathan’s Dazzling Magic at 1 & 3 p.m.

Interactive animal encounters at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Costume contest & parade at noon, followed by a high-energy Monster Mash dance party

Spooky beats spun by Feel the Beat DJs all day

Lawn games & festive photo ops

COST:

Event access is included with Zoo admission.

Optional Candy Trail wristband: $12.95 (includes candy stations, train rides & climbing tower)

Candy Trail only (no rides): $4.95

Wristbands & candy tickets sold separately; Zoo admission not included.

This is a rain-or-shine event. Candy Trail sales are final and non-refundable.

Learn more or purchase wristbands: birminghamzoo.com