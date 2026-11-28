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Hotel Wildemont, Autograph Collection, will host Holiday Cookies & Cocktails on Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 1 p.m. at Habitat Feed & Social Cooking School.

Led by chef Joshua Towey, the hands-on class will teach participants techniques for mixing, baking and decorating seasonal cookies. The experience will also explore the history and heritage of Maker’s Mark through representatives and brand ambassadors.

The sample menu pairs a Christmas Kentucky Mule with ginger molasses cookies, boozy hot cocoa with Nutella crinkle cookies and a hot toddy with signature sugar cookies.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes suitable for working in the kitchen.

The class is open to ages 12 and older, with participants younger than 18 required to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Alcoholic beverages are available for purchase separately.

Registration is $59 per person, including service charges but excluding tax. Cancellations made at least 48 hours before the class are eligible for a full refund.

The cooking school is located on the third floor of Hotel Wildemont at 2655 Lane Park Road in Mountain Brook.

For reservations and more information, visit hotelwildemont.com.