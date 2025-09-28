How to celebrate Halloween in Mountain Brook: fall festivities you won’t want to miss this season

Mountain Brook’s green scenery will soon change to warm hues of scarlet, and the town will be decorated with jack-o'-lanterns. Make the most of this fall season by bringing the family to local trunk-or-treats, fall festivals and the best places to load up on candy.

Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade. This annual Mardi Gras-themed parade has turned into a beloved tradition for Mountain Brook locals. The dynamic duo and sibling combination Trent Wright and Casey Wright Horn began this tradition to honor their Cajun roots by hosting a community-wide parade. The parade is set for Halloween evening at 4 p.m.

Mountain Brook Community Church Fall Festival. Take the family out and enjoy sweet treats and fellowship at Mountain Brook Community Church’s Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 26, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Families can expect live music, inflatables, food trucks and more.

Harvest on Hoyt. Back for its second year, Harvest on Hoyt, presented by Finch Fine Wines, returns to Mountain Brook on Sunday, Oct. 19. This year, attendees can expect an unforgettable dining experience crafted by Dyron’s Lowcountry. All proceeds from this year’s Harvest on Hoyt will help fund future student-led projects that support the Mountain Brook community.

TRICK OR TREAT HEADQUARTERS

Crestline Village is a great area to fill up on candy and is also known to go all-out for Halloween with spooky decorations covering the street.

Cherokee Bend is known for being family-friendly, with lots of houses close together, making it the perfect spot to bring the kids, load up and build a serious Halloween stash.

Brookwood Forest is another great option and has good lighting and sidewalks for late-night trick-or-treating.

O’Neal Library has two fun events scheduled for kids: On Oct. 28, the Cosplay Runway Teen Halloween Party is set for 4:30-6 p.m. And on Halloween, there will be all day trick-or-treating for kids of all ages.

BEYOND THE BLOCK

Old Baker Farm, located in Shelby County, has become a family tradition for those in the Hoover/280 area. The farm has more than 200 years of experience and remains a traditional family-run farm with their annual seasonal events enjoyed by many. The pumpkin patch will open Sunday, Sept. 28, and will host a Festival Weekend on Oct. 25 with vendors, live music and an 1800s-inspired carnival. Learn more at oldbakerfarm.com/pages/upcoming-events.

Atrox Factory in Leeds is a popular haunted house attraction, known for being the “largest indoor haunted attraction in the Southeast.” The haunted walkthrough opens on Friday, Oct. 3, and tickets begin at $30.

Conjure Haunted Attraction is Birmingham’s newest haunted house, located downtown. Along with a frightful walk-through, the warehouse also features a Halloween supply shop and monthly rave events.

The Great Pumpkin Patch in Hayden will be open through Nov. 2. Families can enjoy hayrides, inflatables, a petting zoo, live entertainment and a variety of food and crafts.

Helena Hollow runs Oct. 3-31 and offers more than 25 farm activities along with six acres of pumpkin picking.