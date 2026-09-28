Hoyt Lane closed this week for Church Street entrance work

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

A section of Hoyt Lane in Crestline Village is closed this week while the city of Mountain Brook makes improvements to the lane's Church Street entrance.

The closure runs from Church Street to the alley between Crestline Pharmacy and Oak Street Garden Shop from Monday, Sept. 28, through Thursday, Oct. 1, according to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Oak Street Garden Shop will remain open throughout the week. The alley can be used to reach Hoyt Lane early in the week, but crews are expected to block that access Wednesday and Thursday. The garden shop can also be reached from the Oak Street side, with parking available along Oak Street near the pollinator garden.

Separately, the chamber office will be closed Sept. 28-30 while its staff attends an annual professional development conference. The office reopens Thursday, Oct. 1. Anyone needing to reach the chamber during that time can call 205-871-3779 or email chamber@mtnbrookchamber.org.