Event reminder: Citizen Appreciation Day

Citizen Appreciation Day is organized by the employees of Mountain Brook to give back to the residents they serve. This year is expected to be bigger than ever, according to the city.

Residents should bring towels, and a change of clothes, as the pumper fire truck will create an aquatic adventure every 30 minutes for kids to play in outside the Fire Department bays.

This free event will also feature a kid's zone, petting zoo, face painting, touch-a-truck, a slide, trackless train, live music and free food.