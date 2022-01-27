In our city and beyond: Mountain Brook officials, employees, residents seek to help stop human trafficking

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ellen Holladay, Maura Goodwyn, Michelle Lax and Patty Warren, Mountain Brook residents and members of Zonta Birmingham, gather at Vulcan Park and Museum. The Zonta Club’s advocacy campaign is “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” and the Birmingham group worked to get a billboard displayed on Interstate 65 North, at exit 256A for Oxmoor Road in Homewood, promoting anti-human trafficking.

Each year, millions of men, women and children are victimized by human traffickers worldwide as part of an estimated $150 billion market second only to illegal drugs.

Dozens of cases are reported annually in Alabama, but the actual number of victims is likely much higher as most cases go unreported, according to law enforcement.

“Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery. It is a truly heinous crime, committed in the shadows — and in plain sight,” said Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall in a Jan. 11 news release that coincided with Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

“The victims are not limited to women and children, but include members of every age, sex and demographic,” Marshall said.

Birmingham — where several highways converge — is a crossroads for this activity, according to law enforcement.

This is due to the city “being a hub of transportation networks and interstate highways, as well as having an international airport and being host city to major sporting, entertainment and business events,” said Jan Bell, co-founder of the Child Trafficking Solutions Project (CTSP), an outgrowth of the Children’s Policy Council of Jefferson County Family Court.

The World Games 2022 being held in Birmingham in July is one of those major events that could cause “a tremendous uptick” in trafficking, Bell said.

The Zonta Club of Birmingham — a women’s group with a long history of concern over trafficking and several members from Mountain Brook — put up a billboard on I-65 South in December to draw attention to the problem in a vivid way.

The billboard, which remained up at press time, contains the message, "See something. Say something," meaning citizens should report what they consider suspicious activity, and offer a phone number, 888-373-7888.

“The billboard is in response to the The World Games,” club member Jean Bouler said.

Trafficking is an issue that, contrary to stereotype, can affect vulnerable people anywhere, even upscale communities like Mountain Brook.

And the city of Mountain Brook has been actively involved in helping to fight trafficking.

That has involved such steps as having city employees trained in trafficking awareness.

The city “will do everything in our power to stop human trafficking in our city and beyond,” Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch III said.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A billboard on Interstate 65 North at Oxmoor Road in Homewood displays an anti-human trafficking message sponsored by Zonta Club of Birmingham. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Eric Taunton. Amy Wagar of the Child Trafficking Solutions Project addresses Mayor Welch and the Mountain Brook City Council about trafficking Jan. 10. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Jan Bell. Carrie Hill, Co-Founder, Child Trafficking Solutions Project, leads a law enforcement training. Prev Next

Taking the lead

Efforts by the city to fight trafficking began in earnest in 2020.

The Mountain Brook City Council voted that December to make the city a Trafficking Free Zone, a program created by the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking.

At the time, Mountain Brook was only the second city in Alabama to issue such a proclamation.

The city began training all city staffers in trafficking awareness with the CTSP.

Welch and the City Council members also took the training.

“Leadership starts at the top,” Welch said.

The experience “was eye-opening” for city officials, he said.

“Human trafficking has no boundaries and there are signs you can look for to recognize a potential human trafficking situation,” Welch said.

The city implemented a zero-tolerance policy for sex trafficking and sex buying in its human resources handbook.

Barbara Fowler — co-chair of the Community Engagement and Awareness Committee and a member of the Executive Committee for the CTSP — attended a City Council meeting in January 2021 and told members the city should be proud of its efforts.

“You guys have been the first to take this on and do the training,” she said.

The city’s decision to train employees in trafficking awareness had a “significant” influence on other municipalities in Jefferson County and around the state, Bell said at the meeting.

“We are connecting other leaders with what you guys have done, and it helps them overcome some of their reticence or objections, not conceptually, but literally how to actually do this in the midst of all the other responsibilities they have,” she said.

On Jan. 10, the city — as it did in 2021 — declared January to be Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Veteran Birmingham anti-trafficking expert and counselor Amy Wagar appeared at a council meeting for the reading of the city’s proclamation and thanked Welch and other officials for continuing to raise awareness of the issue.

She also stressed the importance of trafficking awareness training for first responders, who she said “can make such a huge difference.”

Even in a quiet community like Mountain Brook, law enforcement should know the signs of trafficking, Welch said.

“Our first responders are faced with so many situations day-in and day-out that they are perhaps the most likely to encounter a potential human trafficking situation,” he said.

“The training encouraged our officers to be even more observant,” said Officer George French, who serves as community relations and public information officer for the Mountain Brook Police Department. ”It also introduced new signs to look for that could otherwise prove difficult to detect.”

About 245 employees have taken the trafficking awareness training, most of it virtual, said City Manager Sam Gaston.

The training “makes us all aware of this terrible issue,” he said.

New employees at the city also receive the training, Gaston said.

That includes the MBPD. “We have incorporated aspects of the training into our Field Training Officer — Officer Orientation program for new hires,” French said.

Jack Bankston, the city’s senior revenue examiner, said he took three training courses in 2020: Trafficking 101, the educator certification course and the individual awareness course.

“I learned that trafficking is everywhere,” Bankston said. “It's not just teenagers that are targeted, but young babies and older adults as well. I also learned that it is not just sex trafficking. You may have a family member that is a victim of targeting while still living with you and returning to home each day. I was surprised that it is so prevalent and can affect everyone.”

Marylyn Eubank, IT manager at O’Neal Library, said the training gave an overview of the problem, along with statistics and warning signs, she said.

She learned “to be aware of odd behaviors — young people who are never left alone or allowed to speak for themselves — and report them if I see them,” Eubank said.

Eubank believes that people and the public need to know more about the problem.

“And they need that information from reputable sources, not social media,” she said.

Steven Gay, the assistant director of the Public Works Department, took the training in 2021.

He said he also had some additional discussion of the issue among its employees.

“We pulled in our guys and kind of talked though some of it to personalize it…because several of us had stories of local folks who had children come up missing and the effects and just tried to drive it home,” Gay said.

“The more the people realize these things are going on and the more people trained and are aware, the less it’s going to happen,” he said.

CTSP, created in 2016, is a coalition of law enforcement, justice, health and child protective service agencies that seeks to rescue and restore child victims of sex trafficking.

The CTSP offers numerous training opportunities — both in-person and online — for all types of audiences at no cost, she said.

Zonta of Birmingham has long been aware of human trafficking because it’s a major issue with Zonta International, which has chapters in 63 countries, Bouler said.

The local club has about 35 members and has taken on the issue of human trafficking in the past, sponsoring programs, speakers and poster campaigns, Bouler said.

The billboard is an attempt to spread the word to more people, said Zonta Club member and Mountain Brook resident Maura Goodwyn

“There are a number of good people and groups who understand the seriousness of the human trafficking issue that exists in our area — the city of Mountain Brook, the Junior League of Birmingham, the Birmingham Bar Association, to name a few,” Goodwyn said. “We want to increase the awareness and appeal to the compassion of those who do not yet understand.”

The Junior League of Birmingham — headquartered near English Village — has taken on anti-human trafficking as one of its signature projects, working closely with CTSP.

At press time, the JLB Anti-Human Trafficking Committee was in the midst of hosting a series of community events to help raise awareness of the issue and debunk some common myths about trafficking.

“Human trafficking is largely successful because of community apathy and denial of its existence,” said Abby Grace Worrell, chair of the JLB’s Anti-Human Trafficking Committee, in a JLB news release Jan. 12. “That doesn’t mean it isn’t happening right under our noses, and on an enormous scale.”

Law enforcement in the state is also stepping up its efforts to stop trafficking.

In January, Marshall and Montgomery Family Sunshine Center announced the Alabama Anti-Human Trafficking Alliance funded by a U.S. Department of Justice Award.

“I am committed to ending human trafficking in Alabama, and have made it a top priority as Attorney General to do so,” Marshall said.

The office of Prim Escalona, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama in Birmingham, is part of that alliance.

“I am so proud of Mountain Brook for being a leader in stopping human trafficking,” Welch said.

“If all our surrounding cities join in this fight, we can make a huge difference,” Welch said. “With the World Games less than a year away, the timing could not be more perfect.”

To report suspected human trafficking, contact local law enforcement agency or the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations tip line at 1-866-347-2423.