Incoming president Walter Crye looks forward to ‘fun year’

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce does an “amazing job of promoting local businesses and encouraging the community to support them,” said Walter Crye, vice president of Greenhalgh Insurance Agency.

Crye, who is serving as chamber president in 2022, wants to be “a tireless advocate for our businesses and city at large.”

He also wants to draw on his intimate knowledge of business to help other operators, especially during difficult times.

“I’ve worked with small business owners for much of my career,” Crye said. “I understand many of the unique challenges they face in a normal year. We want to celebrate and support them in every possible way given the unprecedented challenges they have overcome in the past two years.”

Crye succeeds Ricky Bromberg, president of Bromberg’s in Mountain Brook Village, who served as president in 2021.

He and his wife, Krisalyn, moved to Mountain Brook in 2006. They live in Brookwood Forest and have two children at Mountain Brook Junior High: Patrick in the seventh grade and Madilyn in the ninth grade.

Crye has been active with the chamber since 2016 and served on the board of directors since 2018. It has been “an honor and a ton of fun” to serve on the board, Crye said.

As president, he said he looks forward to working closely with Executive Director Suzan Doidge, Project Manager Molly Wallace, the chamber board and city leadership “to be an advocate for our amazing city and our unique businesses.”

“2022 is a back-to-business-as-usual year,” Crye said, referring to efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to have more events than ever to engage the community, businesses and the city,” he said.

Small entrepreneurs are very important to the city, he said.

“Local businesses provide jobs for us and our kids, donate to local causes, are owned by our neighbors and friends, provide tax revenue for our public services and provide Mountain Brook with a distinct character,” Crye said.

Crye said he’s optimistic about the business climate in Mountain Brook in 2022.

“We have learned a lot about the character of our community and the resiliency of our businesses since March of 2020,” he said, referring to the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Mountain Brook as a whole is ready to shop, dine, work and play more than ever in 2022, and the chamber is going to have a big role in that.”

“Get ready for a fun year,” Crye said.