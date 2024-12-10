Independent Presbyterian Church hosting 75th Holiday House Tour

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Independent Presbyterian Church Independent Presbyterian Church is hosting their 75th Annual Holiday House Tour and Tea on Dec. 14.

Independent Presbyterian Church is hosting its 75th Annual Holiday House Tour and Tea on Saturday.

The church invites community members to celebrate the milestone anniversary with this year's house tour, including three homes in Mountain Brook and Forest Park as well as the church's historic sanctuary on the Highland Park neighborhood.

Home tours are from 10 am to 4 p.m. with an additional option for Afternoon Tea from 1 to 4 p.m. in the IPC Great Hall.

Holiday House tickets are $40 for the home tours only, and $75 for tickets that include the home tours along with Afternoon Tea at IPC. Children are welcome and can attend the home tours and tea with a parent for $20.

The Tea will be held in the IPC Great Hall, where you will be seated to enjoy a delightful assortment of finger sandwiches, homemade treats, and delicious sweets from our beloved Holiday House Cookbook.

Proceeds form the event will benefit programs supported by IPC Presbyterian Women that directly benefit women and children in the community.

The homes featured in this year's tour are the Dumas Home, the Henderson Home and the Kennamer and Bruno Home. Purchase tickets at https://ipc-usa.org/holiday-house-2022.html.