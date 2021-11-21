"Independent Presbyterian Church to feature 2 Mountain Brook homes in its annual Holiday House Tour"

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Independent Presbyterian Church. The Albright home, and the Sylvester home (next photo), in Mountain Brook were featured in the 2020 Holiday House Tour hosted by Independent Presbyterian Church. This year’s featured homes include the homes of Merrill Stewart and Bart McCorquodale. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Independent Presbyterian Church. Sylvester home Prev Next

Independent Presbyterian Church will renew a church tradition when it hosts its 72nd annual Holiday House Tour fundraiser.

Two homes in Mountain Brook will be decorated as part of the event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the house tour will be in a virtual format only again this year, as it was in 2020.

However, the event will return to an in-person Holiday House Tea to be held at IPC on Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with the release of the virtual tour.

“In these unique times, the tour has adapted, and last year was our first ever virtual Holiday House Tour,” said Elizabeth Miles, chair of the 2021 Holiday House Committee.

The tour this year will feature three Birmingham-area homes, as well as Pursell Farms, an outdoor leisure resort in Sylacauga.

Two of the decorated houses — the Merrill Stewart and Bart McCorquodale homes — are located in Mountain Brook, said Lindsay Jones, IPC communication director.

IPC got a good response to the 2020 virtual tour, according to organizers.

“People were excited that we were able to provide a virtual window into a few private homes, especially since we were unable to spend as much time in each other’s homes last holiday season,” Jones said.

At the in-person tea, attendees “can enjoy the fellowship that was so missed during the height of the pandemic last year,” Miles said.

IPC members work hard to decorate the church interior, including the Great Hall.

Hosts will serve their signature Holiday House Tea, finger sandwiches and homemade cookies. They will also stream the Tour at the tea for attendees to watch.

The net proceeds from ticket sales for the event helps support IPC Community Ministries, which offers financial assistance, food and other support to local families in need.

The event will benefit First Light Shelter; Children’s Fresh Air Farm, a summer program; and STAIR (Start the Adventure in Reading), through which tutors work with Birmingham second graders.

In 2020, IPC raised funds “at near pre-pandemic levels,” Jones said.

Everyone who purchases a ticket ($35) to the virtual private home tour is also invited to the Holiday Tea.

After Dec. 11, you can still purchase a ticket and the link will automatically be sent to you. You may watch the tour as many times as you would like through Dec. 31. Tickets can also be purchased as gifts, and the organization will send the link to your gift recipient.

For tickets, call 205-933-3716 or go to ipcholidayhouse.com.

Independent Presbyterian Church is located at 3100 Highland Ave. S. For more information, go to ipc-usa.org.