Intersection of Memory Lane and Montclair Road to close for construction

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department The intersection of Memory Lane and Montclair Road in Mountain Brook is set to be closed on July 23, 2024 due to construction.

The Mountain Brook Police Department announced on Thursday that residents should expect major traffic delays at the intersection of Memory Lane and Montclair Road next week.

Construction from the Jefferson County Sanitary Project on Montclair Road will cause the intersection to partially close on July 23.

The police department encourages people to plan ahead and expect delays.