City Clerk comes up with way to honor workers

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook City Clerk Heather Richards

Mountain Brook City Clerk Heather Richards was taken aback by a question on the city employee engagement survey.

The question asked city workers if they had received recognition in the last seven days.

“To me, that question infers that that recognition needs to come from a supervisor,” Richards said. “I want to change that mindset.”

Thus, the Spartan Recognition Program was born. Richards told members of the city council of her idea during their pre-council meeting on Monday, May 23, and they passed the resolution that brought the program to fruition during the council meeting that followed.

The city clerk said employees can get as many recommendations as they might throughout the fiscal year. At the end of the fiscal year, a drawing will determine one winner from each department.

“There could be potentially six winners and the winners will receive eight hours to be banked in their time to be used at their discretion,” Richards said. “Of course, with supervisor approval.”

Input was sought from the Alabama League of Municipalities and the Jefferson County Personnel Board. Each is on board with the project and in favor of it.

Council members praised Richards’ proposal, the latest of several good suggestions they said she has had. At least one councilor suggested the city clerk should be considered for the recognition, but she said no.

“I want this to be geared towards non-supervisory employees because I feel they are really the frontline,” Richards said. “They're the ones that engage most with the public. Also, this kind of gives them a little a perk, as a non-supervisor.”

Richards said the plan is that a recommendation form will go to the employee's supervisor to verify the authenticity of the recommendation.

“It's not like we're just going to automatically put them in there (for consideration),” she said. “I am encouraging people to use an automatic name selector and have two people witness it so that way we can keep the validity of it.”

Council members granted the request of Police Chief Jaye Loggins to replace the jail camera system server now rather than waiting until fiscal 2023.

“Our system failed several weeks ago,” the chief said. “They put a band-aid on it where they put us on the city complex's server while they tried to fix our server. They swapped it back and thought it was fixed. But it's starting to fail. If we have a failure like we did several weeks ago, our jail operations is pretty much done due to liability issues.”

The City of Vestavia Hills has come to Mountain Brook’s rescue when it comes to housing inmates when the Mountain Brook jail server is down. It will take five to eight weeks to get the system replaced, Loggins said.

“This not only provides a new server for the PD, but it also upgrades the software for all the complexes -- City Hall, fire department, as well as Parks and Rec with updated software for their systems,” the chief said. “It's basically bringing everybody up to speed.”

The total cost is $80,051 with $56,000 available from ERS funds.

Equipment Replacement System funds are "money we set aside annually," Gaston said, "for the replacement of each piece of rolling stock, equipment, computers, etc."

The council approved a conditional use request for Therapy South to expand into adjoining retail space at 201-205 Country Cub Park, the former Once Upon A Time location. Dana Hazen, the director of the city’s Planning, Building and Sustainability Department, said the company was “just looking to get some more elbow room. They're not trying to double their clients or any of that.”

Council members acknowledged having met with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to address installing fill dirt at Field 1 of the athletic complex that could someday yield additional parking.

“They've given us permission to do the fill right now,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. “When we get ready to actually pave the parking lot, which might be a year or two years down the road, we'll have to submit more detailed plans about the compaction and the paving and all that stuff and there will probably have to be a couple of small retaining walls put in there.

“But now is just the first step for getting the fill there,” Gaston said.

Some of the fill dirt will come from the ALDOT project to widen Grants Mill Road. The free fill dirt is worth from $400,000 to $500,000, Gaston said.