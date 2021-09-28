Jaye Loggins named Acting Chief of Mountain Brook Police

× Expand Photo courtesy of MBPD. Acting Chief Jaye Loggins of the Mountain Brook Police Department. Loggins was appointed as Acting Chief by the Mountain Brook City Council on Sept. 27, 2021. This comes after the recent announcement that Police Chief Ted Cook will retire as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The Mountain Brook City Council — at its regular meeting for Sept. 27 — voted to appoint Deputy Chief Jaye Loggins to serve as the Acting Chief of the Mountain Brook Police Department, according to a news release from the department.

Long-time Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook will retire effective Dec. 31, according to a news release from the department on Sept. 15.

Loggins will serve as Acting Chief until a permanent replacement for Cook is found.

Loggins has been employed with the Mountain Brook Police Department since 1996 and has served in various capacities throughout the department.

As captain and, more recently, as Deputy Chief, Loggins has been responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the MBPD.

He graduated from UAB in 2001 with a degree in justice science in 2001 and will receive his master's degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University in 2022.