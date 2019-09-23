Jazz in the Park set for Oct. 15

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Jazz in the Park returns Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Emmet O’Neal Library.

The only thing scary about October’s Jazz in the Park is the great talent of the musicians who will perform.

Hosted on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 5-8 p.m. in front of the Emmet O’Neal Library, Jazz in the Park is part of an ongoing concert series organized by Magic City Smooth Jazz, whose mission is to expose the community to various styles of jazz music at no cost.

“It’s very laidback and family oriented,” said Bernard Lockhart, executive director of Magic City Smooth Jazz. “It’s a very welcoming environment.”

The concert will include a saxophonist, drummer, keyboardist and guitar player.

“Some of the songs you may recognize, and others will be originals,” Lockhart said.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring blankets and lawn chairs. While the event will take place in Mountain Brook, Lockhart said guests can expect attendees that are local and from out of town.

“We don’t get enough jazz in Birmingham, so we thought it would be a great idea to bring something like this to Birmingham,” he said.

For more information on Magic City Smooth Jazz and for other dates, visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com