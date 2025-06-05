LJCC to host screening of "October 8"

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon

The Levite Jewish Community Center will present a special screening of the new documentary “October 8" this Sunday.

The film claims to offer "a look at the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses, social media and in the streets of America beginning the day after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas."

Filmmakers say that "through meticulous investigation" they have uncovered how Hamas has "created sophisticated networks in America to permeate U.S. institutions and examines the tsunami of online antisemitism, propaganda, and disinformation unleashed by Iran, China and Russia – with the sole purpose of dividing American society."

To learn more about the film or watch the trailer, visit october8film.com.

The LJCC will be showing the film from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch encourages community members to attend.

"“I have been horrified and dismayed by the antisemitism displays since October 8 including the recent murders in DC. I strongly support our Jewish community,” said Welch.

There will be security at the event and it is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Following the screening, a panel discussion will address the current campus climate for Jewish students and what some local universities are doing. Panelists will include: Chad Tindol, Chief Administrative Officer, Office of the President, University of Alabama. UA's campus was recently awarded an "A" by the Anti-Defamation League for its efforts to support Jewish students and combat antisemitism.

About the War

Hamas militants stormed the border into Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, igniting the Israel-Hamas War. Israel says the militants killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took some 250 people into captivity in Gaza. Some of those taken into captivity have been returned alive, and Hamas has returned the remains of others.

As the war has continued for the last 18 months, reports of antisemitic incidents have risen in America and around the globe. Many, including the United Nations, have also questioned Israel's actions and cited concerns of war crimes and genocide.

The war is an extension of the unresolved Israeli–Palestinian and Gaza–Israel conflicts dating back to the early 20th century. As of March 24, 2025, Palestinian health authorities reported over 50,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel's ground and air campaign. See how those numbers were calculated here.

An Associated Press report from January 2025 also states that at least 840 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

In the latest news, health officials and witnesses report that at least 31 people were killed and over 170 were wounded on Sunday as large crowds gathered to receive food in the Gaza Strip. Witnesses report that Israeli forces fired toward the crowd, but the Israeli military denies the allegations.

To stay up to date on the war, visit apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war, reuters.com/world/israel-hama-at-war, bbc.com or other world news outlets.