Jefferson County, over-the-mountain mayors seek National Guard help in keeping peace

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Up to 400 protesters gathered at the corner of U.S. 31 and Municipal Drive in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest what they claim is a pattern of unfair treatment of people, especially minorities, by police in the United States.

Officials in Jefferson County and several over-the-mountain mayors have requested assistance from the National Guard in maintaining order, Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker said.

Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens and the mayors of Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills all asked to have the National Guard available to assist any part of the county that may need help in maintaining the peace, Coker said.

Coker said he made the request today on their behalf to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

This follows rampant vandalism and attacks on journalists in Birmingham Sunday night, limited vandalism and hundreds of protesters in Hoover Saturday and Sunday, and threats on social media to continue the violent acts in the suburbs.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey earlier today authorized National Guard Adjutant Gen. Sheryl Gordon to activate up to 1,000 guardsmen should the need arise in response to violent protesters.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Birmingham Protests/Riots People work to clean up shattered window glass and graffiti from The Promenade and Wells Fargo bank at the corner of Sixth Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North on Monday, June 1, 2020. Peaceful protests, for the justice of George Floyd, Saturday and Sunday evenings turned violent Sunday night in the City of Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Birmingham Protests/Riots The front doors of the Alabama Theatre were shattered on Monday, June 1, 2020. Peaceful protests, for the justice of George Floyd, Saturday and Sunday evenings turned violent Sunday night in the City of Birmingham. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

“The Alabama National Guard stands ready to assist when peaceful protests become violent and dangerous to our public safety,” Ivey said in a written statement. “I will always support the right of the people of Alabama to peacefully lift your voices in anger and frustration. However, we will not allow our cities to become a target for those, especially from other states, who choose to use violence and destruction to make their point.”

Meanwhile, the city of Birmingham has requested assistance from the Alabama State Troopers, Coker said.

Earlier today, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew he said would be strictly enforced from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.