Jewish Fertility Foundation hosts formal kick-off event Nov 4

× Expand Photo courtesy of the JFF. Julie Cohen, manager of Jewish Fertility Services—Birmingham.

The Jewish Fertility Foundation, which provides financial assistance, emotional support and educational programming for people experiencing infertility, was founded in Atlanta in 2015.

In July, the JFF launched its Birmingham office in partnership with Collat Jewish Family Services.

Now the JFF will host a special kick-off event on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., at Chabad of Alabama, located at 3040 Overton Road, according to a CJFS news release.

This event will allow the JFF to formally launch its presence in the Magic City.

Local women are invited to enjoy wine and desserts while learning about the educational and support services JFF Birmingham is providing for people experiencing infertility.

To RSVP, go to https://bit.ly/3DCj3Yu.

“We invite all women to come and learn about this new resource for our local Birmingham community members, neighbors and friends of those who are experiencing infertility – not just those who have personally struggled,” said Julie Cohen, manager of JFF-Birmingham. “We’d like to help remove the stigma around discussing infertility so that we can all learn to be more supportive of those who are on this difficult journey.”

The JFF Birmingham office is made possible by a partnership between JFF, CJFS and the Birmingham Jewish Foundation.

Attendees are asked to be vaccinated and masks are required. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor event

Since July, the Birmingham office has trained seven infertility veterans as Fertility Buddies, made three Fertility Buddy matches and provided one grant, with one grant pending.