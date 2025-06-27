July 4 pet safety tips

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Thousands of pets go missing each year around the July 4 holiday after being scared off by fireworks. Keep your pets safe this year with these tips.

While the 4th of July holiday brings fun activities and food for people, it often brings stress and chaos for pets.

With loud noises, large crowds and lots of distractions, make sure your pet stays safe on the big day with these tips from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Fireworks and Loud Noises

Many animals can be scared by fireworks or other loud noises. If your pet is one of them, here are a few things you can do to help ease their stress:

Play soft music and move your pet to an interior room with no windows. Make sure it is a space they feel comfortable in.

Consider giving them an enrichment activity like a Kong or chew toy.

An anxiety vest or snugly fitting t-shirt may help in some cases.

Consuls a veterinarian if you think anti-anxiety medication may be best for your pet.

Some pets will eat anything, including fireworks. Never underestimate your pet’s level of curiosity and keep them far away from any fireworks.

Be sure your pets are in a secure location and cannot run off and get lost if frightened by fireworks or other noises. Animal control facilities and shelters across the country see an increase of 30% to 60% in lost pets from July 4-6 due to animals escaping home when frightened by fireworks. If your pet becomes lost, check your local shelters in the following days.

Other safety concerns