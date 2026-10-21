Junior League of Birmingham opens 2027-28 admissions cycle

× Expand Image courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham

The Junior League of Birmingham has opened its 2027-28 admissions cycle for women interested in joining the volunteer service organization.

Prospective members must be 23 or older and attend an Admissions Open House before applying. The next session will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m. at a home in Mountain Brook.

The open houses give prospective members an opportunity to learn about the organization's mission, meet Junior League leaders and ask questions about membership. The deadline to apply for the Provisional Class of 2027 is Feb. 1, 2027.

Junior League members receive leadership and professional development training, participate in community volunteer projects and have opportunities to build connections with other members.

"The Junior League of Birmingham is where service becomes leadership, training becomes empowerment and volunteering becomes lasting change," JLB President Shanika Gibson said.

Additional admissions open houses are scheduled for Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Brock's Gap Brewing Company in Hoover, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at the JLB Auditorium, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. at the JLB Auditorium and Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. at the JLB Auditorium.

Founded in 1922, the Junior League of Birmingham has more than 1,500 members. The organization reports that its members contribute more than 40,000 volunteer hours annually across 20 community projects and provide about $1 million in direct funding to the greater Birmingham community.

For more information about membership or to register for an open house, visit jlbonline.com/join or call 205-879-9861.