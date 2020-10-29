Junior League’s Market Noel goes virtual for 2020 holiday season

× Expand Staff photo. Market Noel 2017 While hosted inside Hoover’s Finley Center in years past, this year’s Market Noel will be virtual from Nov. 16-22 due to COVID-19.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s annual Market Noel shopping experience is moving to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19pandemic.

Shoppers can go to marketnoel.net to find this year’s vendors from Nov. 16-22. The event allows people todo holiday shopping, while also benefiting the Junior League’s charitable efforts to support women and children. Last year, Market Noel was at the Finley Center in Hoover and raised more than $218,000.

League volunteers met this summer and determined they were committed to hold the event despite COVID-19 because needs in the community have only increased with the pandemic, Market Noel marketing chairwoman Claire Vaughn said.

Market Noel merchandise includes toys, games, baby items, crafts, pet products, books ,jewelry and accessories, home decor, food and apparel for men, women and children. Some of it is Christmas-oriented, but more than 75% of the merchandise is not, Vaughn said. She expects about 50 vendors this year.

A $15 general admission ticket gains access to the shopping portal Nov. 17-22. A $55 “preview” ticket allows early access, starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 16, plus access to a virtual “preview party” at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 that includes live entertainment and drawings for jewelry from Diamonds Direct and cigars. The first 300 people to buy preview tickets get a swag bag and bottle of wine with their weeklong shopping ticket.

On Nov. 19, shoppers can experience a virtual “JLB Loves Birmingham” event that includes online entertainment performances by community groups.

A $150 “Jingle and Flamingle Fiesta Pack” includes items needed for a Nov. 20 Mexican dinner for six at home, a cocktail kit, party decor and a chance to win a “night on the town” donated by businesses.

A “Brunch with the Big Guy” ticket costs $100 and includes a Nov. 21 pickup brunch and activities for two adults and two children. Tickets for additional children are $20.

“The Elf Made Me Do It” seven-day kits are available for $50 through Nov. 1 and $75 Nov. 2-20. Twenty-four day kits are $125 through Nov. 1 and $150 Nov. 2-20.

For tickets and more information, go to marketnoel.net.