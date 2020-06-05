Justice for George Floyd Rally in Crestline Village

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Demonstrators take a knee in honor of George Floyd as hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Demonstrators hold up a fist as a sign of solidarity during the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Demonstrators cover their mouths and noses for close to 9-minutes during the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Demonstrators cover their mouths and noses for close to 9-minutes during the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Rally for George Floyd Mountain Brook Demonstrators hold up a fist as a sign of solidarity during the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Hundreds gathered in Mountain Brook for the Solidarity Rally for George Floyd, led by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice, held at the open playing field in Crestline Village on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed Monday, May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The peaceful demonstration brought individuals of every age, race, religious, and socioeconomic background together and gave attendees a place to have a voice.