Key dates to know for election season

Mountain Brook City Hall.

As Mountain Brook's municipal elections approach in August, several key dates are important for both candidates and voters.

Mayor Stewart Welch is retiring, and his seat—along with two City Council positions—will be on the ballot. Council President Virginia Smith and Councilman Gerald Garner are nearing the end of their current terms, which expire in November. As of publication, Village Living could not confirm whether either plans to seek re-election.

Councilor Graham Smith has announced her bid for Mayor, and she is currently uncontested. If she is elected to the role, the council will appoint a replacement to fill her seat.

Key dates for the election are listed below:

June 10:

Mayor gives notice of election. Candidates may begin qualifying at City Hall once the notice is published.

Candidates must file a Statement of Economic Interests (SEI) with the Alabama Ethics Commission to appear on the ballot (§11-46-22(a); §36-25-15(a))

June 24 (by 5 p.m.):

Deadline to qualify for municipal office. (§11-46-25(g))

June 30:

Last day for the city clerk to notify the Alabama Ethics Commission of each candidate’s name and the date they qualified. (§36-25-15(b))

July 27:

Deadline to establish residency to vote in the general municipal election. (§11-46-38(b))

July 29:

Mayor must deliver absentee election supplies to the city clerk. (28 days before the election) (§17-11-12)

August 11:

Deadline for City Council to appoint election officials (15 days before the election).

Final day to register to vote for the municipal election (14 days before the election). (§11-46-27(a); §17-3-50; §11-46-38(b))

August 12:

First day to publicly test the electronic vote counters. (Rule 307-X-1-.04)

August 15:

Last day to publish lists of election officers and their assigned voting places. (§11-46-27(f))

August 18:

Beginning this day, absentee voters without ID but otherwise eligible must be issued a provisional absentee ballot. (§17-9-30(c))

August 19:

Last day to receive a regular absentee ballot application by mail. (§17-11-3(b))

August 21:

Final day to hand-deliver a regular absentee ballot application.

Last day to publish list of qualified voters.

Last day to conduct training for election officials using electronic voting machines (not less than 5 days before election). (§17-11-3(b); §11-46-36(a); §17-8-9(a))

August 25 (close of business):

Last day to apply for and submit an emergency absentee ballot (for work, caregiving, or family emergency reasons).

Last day to hand-deliver a regular absentee ballot.

Mailed absentee ballots must be received by noon on election day.

Emergency ballots due by noon on election day for voters receiving emergency medical treatment. (§17-11-3(e)(2); §17-11-3(c); §17-11-18; §17-11-18(a); §17-11-3(d))

August 26:

Election Day (§11-46-21(a))

September 2:

Canvassing of election results (§11-46-55(a); §11-46-46)

September 4:

Deadline to request a recount (must be filed within 48 hours of canvassing). (§11-46-55.1)

September 8:

Last day to contest results of the general election. (§11-46-69)

September 11:

Certificates of election must be filed with the probate judge, Secretary of State, and Alabama League of Municipalities.(§11-46-55(g))

November 3: