Kiwanis Club honors members for decades of service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook recognized six longtime members during its Jan. 28 meeting, honoring their decades of service to the organization and the community.

Those recognized include:

Chuck Kelly , who was celebrated for 25 years of service. Kelly, of Kelly Landscaping Architects, LLC, has played an active role in club projects and previously served as club president.

, who was celebrated for 25 years of service. Kelly, of Kelly Landscaping Architects, LLC, has played an active role in club projects and previously served as club president. Glenn Davis (not pictured), also honored for 25 years of service. Davis served as a past president and was recognized for his leadership.

(not pictured), also honored for 25 years of service. Davis served as a past president and was recognized for his leadership. Sam Gaston , the recently retired Mountain Brook city manager, who has served as president of three Kiwanis clubs — Homewood-Mountain Brook, Anniston Sunrisers and Indian Springs Village — and currently serves as lieutenant governor.

, the recently retired Mountain Brook city manager, who has served as president of three Kiwanis clubs — Homewood-Mountain Brook, Anniston Sunrisers and Indian Springs Village — and currently serves as lieutenant governor. Tim Chandler , recognized for more than 40 years of service. Chandler, a past president of the club, reflected on the Homewood-Mountain Brook club’s leadership within Kiwanis when presented with the award.

, recognized for more than 40 years of service. Chandler, a past president of the club, reflected on the Homewood-Mountain Brook club’s leadership within Kiwanis when presented with the award. Leland Keller , honored for 40 years of service and his long-standing commitment to the club and its mission.

, honored for 40 years of service and his long-standing commitment to the club and its mission. Tom Donaldson (not pictured), also recognized for 40 years of service. Donaldson previously served as president of another local Kiwanis club.

“These outstanding members exemplify the mission and values of Kiwanis. Their years of service have strengthened not only our club, but also the children we serve,” club member Judith Wright said. “As a relatively new member of the club, I find their decades of dedication to be absolutely inspiring.”

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook supports the Kiwanis International mission of improving the world one child and one community at a time.

For more information, contact Kcohmb@alkiwanis.org.