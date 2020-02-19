Kiwanis Club hosting 36th annual pancake breakfast

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Kiwanis Pancake Day 2019 The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook’sannual pancake breakfast will be March 14. × 2 of 2 Expand Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Prev Next

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook’s 36th annual pancake breakfast is set for Saturday, March 14.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon at The Exceptional Foundation at 1616 Oxmoor Road. Attendees who purchase a $5 ticket will be able to partake in an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with sausage, coffee and juice. Children under the age of 5 can eat for free.

Sue Ritter, former Kiwanis Club president and breakfast organizer, said it’s a fun event that benefits a great, local cause.

“It provides a fun, social and tasty event for the whole family,” she said. “Attendees not only get a great meal, but they can also feel good about participating in a local event that will benefit children and families in the Birmingham area.”

All proceeds will go toward a local charitable foundation that the Kiwanis Club will choose after the event. The Kiwanis Club has previously made donations to Children’s of Alabama, West Center Street Head Start school, Hall-Kent Elementary School’s RISE program, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and the revitalization of Spring Park in Homewood’s Rosedale neighborhood.

Ritter said the Kiwanis Club hopes to raise $30,000 through the pancake breakfast.

The breakfast will also have a silent auction with dozens of valuable items donated by local businesses and individuals, Ritter said. There will also be a kid zone with basketball, a bounce house, face painting and much more.

Ritter said the Kiwanis Club is still taking sponsorships for the breakfast.

“The financial success of this event is also dependent on many generous businesses in the area who sponsor the event,” she said. “It is a great way for businesses to demonstrate their philanthropic spirit and commitment to helping our local communities. The Kiwanis Club welcomes any and all sponsorship donations.”

Businesses and individuals who would like to help sponsor the event can contact Ritter at sritter@arcrealtyco.com or call 205-603-8733.