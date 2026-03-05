Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook to host annual pancake breakfast

× 1 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook × 2 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook × 3 of 3 Expand Courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook Prev Next

The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook will host its 42nd annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 14, from 7-11 a.m. at the Homewood Public Library.

The long-running community tradition brings families and neighbors together for a morning of all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages, along with activities for children. This year marks the first time the event will be held at the library.

Tickets are $8, and children ages 5 and younger eat free. Tickets will be available at the door.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support local organizations that serve children and families. The Homewood Public Library is the primary beneficiary this year, with additional support going to groups such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, The Red Barn, Girls on the Run, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and other area nonprofits.

Organizers say the event continues a decades-long tradition of community service while raising funds for programs that benefit children across the region.