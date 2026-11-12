KultureCity Birmingham Race returns with new 1-mile event and after-party

× Expand Image courtesy of KultureCity Birmingham

The KultureCity Birmingham Race, presented by HADRIAN, will return Saturday, Nov. 21, with three distances beginning near the Powell Steam Plant at 1830 Powell Ave. South.

The event supports KultureCity's work to improve sensory accessibility and inclusion for people with sensory needs and invisible disabilities. Onsite sensory support will be available throughout race day.

The half marathon and 5K are chip-timed courses described by organizers as flat and fast. A new 1-mile Fun Run Dash will offer an option for children, families, first-time runners, walkers and participants of varying abilities. Participants can run, walk, roll or otherwise complete the mile, and every finisher will receive a commemorative medal. Virtual race options are also available.

Registration is $110 plus fees for the half marathon, $65 plus fees for the 5K and $35 plus fees for the 1-mile Fun Run Dash.

After the races, participants can gather at the Race Celebration Village before the festivities continue that evening with the official race after-party at Lakeview Marina Music Park.

Doors for the after-party open at 6:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Cincinnati rock band Foxy Shazam will headline, with Birmingham-born band J. Clyde opening. Registered runners can add an after-party ticket for $10.

For registration and more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/KultureCityBHMRace.