Lane Parke parking study says there’s room to spare

× Expand Photos by Kelli S. Hewett. Merchants and customers have been vocal to city leaders in their complaints about parking hassles at busy Lane Parke.

Lane Parke doesn’t have a parking shortage, a new city-commissioned study found. It may have a patience shortage.

But some of the extra spots are a quarter-mile away at the Lane Parke Apartments and the Publix parking lot, leaving frustrated shoppers circling and complaining to city leaders.

The mixed-use Lane Parke development, which includes shops, restaurants, apartments and the Grand Bohemian Hotel, was built beginning in 2013 under a planned unit development model with a shared parking design. Residential spaces clear out by day, making room for shoppers, and grocery store parking turns over quickly.

Expand Photos by Kelli S. Hewett. Results of the city-commissioned parking study found that parking during peak shopping hours is often available near Publix and the Lane Parke Apartments, shown above. However, those empty spaces are up to a quarter of a mile away from some businesses, where parking stays in short supply as customers look to minimize their walks. Merchants and customers have been vocal to city leaders in their complaints about parking hassles at busy Lane Parke.

Mountain Brook City Manager Steve Boone said the study results were “a little bit of a surprise,” given the steady stream of complaints from shoppers and business owners that prompted city leaders to order the study.

“I guess because we hear that so much from shoppers and business owners, that’s probably the perception that we had,” Boone said.

Yet the study actually confirms the PUD model is functioning as intended.

“There is sufficient parking even in peak periods, but it is around the apartments, which is kind of out of sight and therefore out of mind, and further than people want to walk,” Boone said.

Boone said many shoppers likely don’t realize those apartment and grocery store spaces are open to the public.

“That’s why we’re putting some parking signs up, some directional signs,” Boone said. “But again, you may not be interested in walking, especially if it’s raining or if it’s a heat index of, you know, 100 plus.”

Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Bartender Hannah Macon of The Rougaroux, a Cajun and Creole restaurant, said the business regularly loses customers during peak hours because of a lack of close parking.

Bartender Hannah Macon of The Rougaroux said what the numbers show on paper doesn’t match what she and her customers experience every day.

“All we have are a few spots in front of each one of the businesses, but most of them get filled up by customers going to other places,” Macon said. “You’re trying to park in an alley or walking half a mile to try to get over here. It’s a lot.”

She said customers routinely arrive irritated, and she worries the inconvenience is costing Lane Parke businesses.

“There are times we won’t have any business because every single one of these parking spots are full because someone’s going to a Starbucks or they’re going to go to one of the little shopping spaces next door,” Macon said. “What if you have an older couple that’s trying to come in and they can’t walk that far down the street? They have to choose to go somewhere else.”

The complaints aren’t unusual, said David Coggins of Sain Associates, which conducted the study.

“This is quite common for thriving areas similar to Lane Parke and Mountain Brook Village, but it’s a complex topic,” Coggins said. “There’s no denying that we would all love to be able to park a few steps away from our favorite establishments. However, it’s a matter of striking a balance between the space we allocate to people and the space we allocate to vehicles.”

Expand Photos by Kelli S. Hewett. Results of the city-commissioned parking study found that parking during peak shopping hours is often available near Publix and the Lane Parke Apartments, shown above. However, those empty spaces are up to a quarter of a mile away from some businesses, where parking stays in short supply as customers look to minimize their walks. Merchants and customers have been vocal to city leaders in their complaints about parking hassles at busy Lane Parke.

Some regular Lane Parke shoppers adapted long before the study findings.

Jordan Stone, a regular customer at Lady Bird Taco and a drummer who plays wedding receptions at Hotel Wildemont, said he plans for extra time or parks at Publix.

“It’s pretty crowded,” Stone said. “It depends on the time of day. I come here anyways. It’s just not the greatest situation.”

But not everyone sees a problem, including Ben Gullage, another regular Lane Parke customer.

“I think it’s fine,” Gullage said. “I usually don’t have a parking issue. I just ride around and find a place eventually. It’s really not an issue for me.”

Boone said that tension between perception and data is at the heart of the debate.

“If you’re a shopper, perception is reality,” Boone said. “This study has at least helped us understand that it is just that: a perception that is not reality.”

That doesn’t mean city leaders aren’t looking for additional solutions.

Expand Photo by Kelli S. Hewett. Results of the city-commissioned parking study found that parking during peak shopping hours is often available near Publix and the Lane Parke Apartments. However, those empty spaces are up to a quarter of a mile away from some businesses, where parking stays in short supply as customers look to minimize their walks. Merchants and customers have been vocal to city leaders in their complaints about parking hassles at busy Lane Parke.

The city is banking on better enforcement and clearer rules to help.

“We empathize with the innate desire of our residents and visitors to park as close as possible to their destinations,” Mayor Graham Smith said. “We hope that our new parking enforcement will keep movement throughout the development and provide that balance.”

All the Lane Parke streets have historically been privately owned. But Boone said an agreement with the Lane Parke property owner, Evson Inc., will dedicate the streets to Mountain Brook, with the transfer expected by the end of 2026. That will allow the city to enforce time limits and other parking regulations.

The city is also rolling out a license plate recognition parking control system to replace officers chalking tires by hand.

“It will digitally timestamp when they were there and the tag number,” Boone said. “When they drive back through, it will tell them this car has exceeded the parking limit, and they can issue a digital ticket. Hopefully, we’ll be able to cover more territory faster and be better able to police the parking.”

Whether public opinion will shift remains to be seen.

“At the end of the day, if they want to park in front of one of the stores, they’re probably going to be frustrated they’ve got to park around the corner and walk,” Boone said. “They’re not going to be happy.”

Lizzie Maymon, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, said there’s a balance between demand and convenience in a busy hub.

“That activity is a great thing for our merchants and our community,” Maymon said. “At the same time, we want the experience of visiting our villages to be as easy and welcoming as possible. While we recognize that finding a spot close to your destination may not always be as convenient during the busiest times, it’s encouraging to see the study confirm that Lane Parke has parking capacity available throughout the development, even during peak periods.”