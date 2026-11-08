Lane Parke plans fifth annual Christmas tree lighting

× Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. Lane Parke’s All Is Bright event features a visit from Santa Claus.

Those wishing to usher in the holiday season at Lane Parke in Mountain Brook will have the opportunity to enjoy the celebration, All Is Bright, Thursday, Nov. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

“The event usually includes a visit from Santa Claus, a DJ, fake snow, fun pop-ups, and last year we had raffle items benefiting the Exceptional Foundation,” said Tori Krupa with Crawford Square Real Estate. “This event is a great way to really kick off the holiday season for the little ones and a fun way to get people excited to shop this holiday season at all of our amazing retailers.”

Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. This will be the fifth year a Christmas tree will be lit as part of the All is Bright event.

This will be the fifth year for the event, and roughly 100 typically people attend, depending on weather, Krupa said.

Lane Parke is in Mountain Brook Village and features both shopping and dining establishments.

All of the activities scheduled for the event will take place on the patio space near the Barton Clay clock at the corner of Jemison Lane and Rele Street.

The Christmas tree will be lit with some help from Santa Claus beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This event is family-friendly and open to all ages.

For more information, visit laneparke.com.