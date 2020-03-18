Lane Parke to host 1st signature event

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Lane Parke will host The Spring Edit on April 2 from5-7:30 p.m. × 2 of 2 Expand The Spring Edit information. Prev Next

EDITOR'S NOTE: With the ongoing cancellation of events and activities due to the new coronavirus, we at Village Living recommend people check with event organizers and websites to verify if an event is still happening before making plans to go. We tried to remove any events from our calendar that we knew had been canceled or postponed indefinitely as of press time.

Lane Parke will host its first signature event Thursday, April 2, from 5-7:30 p.m.

The Spring Edit will be a cocktail party, according to organizer Suzanna Wasserman, and will feature free cocktails, light appetizers from Lane Parke restaurants and live music by Derek Day.

“We just kind of want to show off the property, and we think that a cocktail party is the best possible way,” Wasserman said.

Wasserman is the director of marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, which took over leasing and management for Lane Parke in September 2019. The property that once struggled to retain tenants is now almost 100% occupied in Phase I, Wasserman said.

“We feel like The Spring Edit is just like a coming out for Lane Parke, to show Mountain Brook what Lane Parke is really about and to establish the brand and how Crawford Square is managing the property,” Wasserman said.

The Spring Edit will coincide with the grand opening of Post Office Pies. The pizzeria recently joined Sol Y Luna as new additions to Lane Parke’s culinary scene.

“We are welcoming everyone to new restaurants and retailers and to celebrate Lane Parke,” Wasserman said.

Those who attend The Spring Edit will be encouraged to have dinner at one of Lane Parke’s restaurants, Wasserman said. She also said this will be the first of many events the property will host throughout the year.

There will be a supper club event hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Junior Board this spring, concerts in the summer and a fashion show in the fall.

Follow Lane Parke on Facebook and Instagram for updates.