Lapidus Run returns on Thanksgiving

× Expand Photo courtesy of the LJCC. The Levite Jewish Community Center will host theSam Lapidus Montclair Run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

A well-lived life doesn’t require many years. This is something Sam Lapidus, who died just nine days before his 15th birthday, proved with his giving spirit and kind heart. Now, in his honor, the Levite Jewish Community Center hosts an annual 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run to commemorate his life.

“It celebrates the life of Sam, his love for the LJCC, fitness, family friends and of life,” said Dan Tourtellotte, director of security, special projects and sports initiatives for the LJCC. “Sam lived his life to the fullest.”

After being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of childhood cancer, Lapidus — when he wasn’t at school or receiving treatment at Children’s of Alabama — could be found hitting the gym or hanging out with friends at the LJCC.

To honor Lapidus, the center changed the name of the existing Montclair Run, which started in 1976, to the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run.

Last year, the run welcomed 1,500 participants. Always on Thanksgiving, the run has become a favorite among locals looking to burn off some calories while also supporting a meaningful cause.

“Thanksgiving Day is such a festive day, and traditionally people consume more calories on Thanksgiving than any other day,” Tourtellotte said. “Start off the day with a run, burn calories and raise money for the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders.”

Race day is Nov. 28. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m., and the runs start at 8:30 a.m. For more information on the LJCC, visit bhamjcc.org or call 205-879-0411.