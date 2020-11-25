Latest entry in ‘Vulcans on Parade’ project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park & Museum. Artists in the Birmingham area have generated additional “mini-Vulcans” for display at other locations in the metropolitan area.

Vulcan, which stands proudly on Red Mountain, is the largest cast-iron statue in the world.

Depicting the Roman god of the forge, the statue stands 56 feet tall and is the most iconic image of the Magic City and it’s industrial legacy.

But over the last few years, artists in the Birmingham area have generated additional “mini-Vulcans” for display at other locations in the metropolitan area.

They have done so under the auspices of a community art project called “Vulcans on Parade,” which is led by Vulcan’s Junior Leadership Board.

Redmont Distilling Co. and Vulcan Park and Museum unveiled a new “Vulcans on Parade’’ statue in October at the company’s headquarters at 4550 5th Ave. S., according to a Vulcan news release.

The statue by Birmingham artist Shawn Fitzwater was installed at the front of the distillery, which is located at 4550 5th Ave. S. in the Continental Gin complex, according to the release.

Named “Forged In Fire,” the statue is inspired by Birmingham’s iron- and steel-making past.

Additional Vulcans on Parade locations areas follows: Railroad Park, the BJCC, Kinetic Communications, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Birmingham Zoo, PropHouse Event Rentals, Birmingham-Southern College, Pizitz Food Hall Courtyard, Magic City Dentistry, Oak Mountain Elementary School and Liverpool, England.

The program began in 2015, when local artists Paul Cordes Wilm and Carrie McGrann created painted replicas of Vulcan to be placed downtown.

The original concept was simple, according to the Vulcan website: Choose a symbol that represents and unifies all of Birmingham, build miniature replicas of that image, have them painted by local artists and place them at sites to showcase Birmingham’s history and local attractions.

To learn more, go to visitvulcan.com/support/vulcans-on-parade/.

Submitted by Vulcan Park & Museum.