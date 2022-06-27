Leadership Mountain Brook class honors Suzan Doidge with bench, painting

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Betsy Parker. Suzan Doidge, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, enjoys the new bench named after her near the Chamber offices in Crestline Village during a dedication ceremony held May 10. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Betsy Parker. The students from Leadership Mountain Brook at Mountain Brook High School also honored Doidge with this watercolor painting of the bench area. Prev Next

Suzan Doidge, the executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, announced this spring that she’s retiring from the position at the end of September.

“After 14 years, it is time,” Doidge told Village Living in March.

And the Mountain Brook High School students in the 2021-22 Leadership Mountain Brook class — co-sponsored by the chamber, the city and Mountain Brook Schools — believed that it was time for them to honor Doidge.

After all, Doidge has been crucial to the success of LMB in the 14 years since the class started, said Margaret Denton, who teaches the LMB class and other business courses at MBHS.

Doidge is not only committed to LMB, but also “goes above and beyond to make sure the students get a wonderful experience and really can grow as individuals while they are in this class,” Denton said.

The LMB students first honored Doidge at a Mountain Brook City Council meeting May 9.

“I was completely caught off guard by this,” Doidge said. “The leadership class was finishing up their presentations to the council, and the next thing I hear is my name.”

On May 10, they hosted a ceremony on the lawn near the chamber offices in Crestline Village in which they dedicated a bench named after Doidge and presented her with an original watercolor painting by artist Porter Rivers.

“That was the second part of the surprise, to be recognized with a bench in my honor and be given a watercolor of the bench will be something that I will cherish forever,” Doidge said.

Denton said her students wanted to honor Doidge.

“From the beginning of this school year, this class has really loved, respected and looked up to Suzan,” Denton told Village Living in June.

“They’re also aware of how much Suzan has helped me transition into the role of the LMB teacher, and to make this school year so successful,” said Denton, an MBHS graduate who just completed her first year teaching there.

The students brainstormed and sent some ideas to City Manager Sam Gaston for his input.

“I believe a bench was one of the original ideas, but the students wanted to … make it as spectacular as [Doidge] is,” Denton said.

The students raised money to fund the project with the help of Assistant to the City Manager Janet Forbes.

“We got together and compiled a list of chamber members, city hall employees, Junior Chamber board members and past board presidents, and the students helped me write an email to send out to collect donations,” Denton said. “The students also went door to door to the merchants in the villages in order to raise funds. Of course, with someone as beloved as Suzan, the response was overwhelming.”

The watercolor painting, which has the names of project donors on the back, is a rendering of what the area near the bench will look like when some additional landscaping is completed, Denton said.

“Janet [Forbes] and I were trying to think of a creative way to let Suzan know everyone who donated to her bench area without just writing their names on a card — something commemorative that she could keep,” she said.

“There is not a better person to work with than Suzan Doidge,” Denton said.