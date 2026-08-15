Leadership Mountain Brook students develop projects for community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Leadership Mountain Brook Leadership Mountain Brook Class of 2025-2026

Students in the Leadership Mountain Brook Class of 2026 have developed four projects aimed at strengthening community engagement, education and accessibility across Mountain Brook.

Leadership Mountain Brook is a collaboration among the City of Mountain Brook, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and Mountain Brook Schools. Each year, the program brings together a select group of Mountain Brook High School juniors and seniors to learn more about local government, businesses and community organizations.

The program is designed to give students hands-on experience while encouraging leadership and service in their hometown. This year's class developed projects involving Crestline Village, Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, the Tot Lot and a children's coloring book.

One group created a concept for a Crestline Village Scavenger Hunt, which would encourage residents and visitors to explore businesses, landmarks and gathering spaces throughout the village. Students also incorporated ideas for public art and opportunities to eventually expand the scavenger hunt into other Mountain Brook villages.

Another group turned its attention to Alabama Veterans Memorial Park, redesigning the park's visitor brochure. The students sought to create a more engaging resource explaining the park's history, memorial features and significance to the community.

Students also developed the Tot Lot House Transformation, working with city leaders on ideas to enhance the popular children's play space. The project includes sensory-friendly and accessibility-conscious features intended to make the area more engaging for children with different abilities.

That project has already received funding approval to move toward implementation.

The class's fourth project, the "Bee Kind Coloring Book," introduces children and families to Mountain Brook through student-created artwork, activities and educational material. The book highlights local people, places, landmarks and native plants while encouraging children to learn more about their community.

The projects were supported by proceeds from the Mountain Brook Chamber's Harvest on Hoyt fundraiser as well as community partners, city departments and volunteers.

Not every Leadership Mountain Brook proposal is immediately implemented, but organizers said the students' work provides research, planning and ideas that can be used for future community projects.

Through the program, students also gain a closer look at how local institutions work together and how ideas can move from initial concepts toward implementation.

The City of Mountain Brook, Mountain Brook Chamber and Mountain Brook Schools recognized the Class of 2026 for its work and said the projects demonstrate the role young residents can play in shaping Mountain Brook's future.