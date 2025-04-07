Leadership Mountain Brook to host Spirit Night fundraiser

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Leadership Mountain Brook is hosting a Spirit Night Chick-fil-A Eastwood Village on April 10 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Leadership Mountain Brook is hosting a Spirit Night Chick-fil-A Eastwood Village on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Leadership Mountain Brook is a partnership between Mountain Brook High School, the city of Mountain Brook and the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce that provides high school juniors and seniors with opportunities to strengthen their leadership skills while also learning more about the city they call home.

The program will receive 15% of sales during the fundraising event, and all proceeds will benefit the one-credit hour class.

The class is held over two semesters and is designed to provide students with the opportunity to engage with local and state leaders, while also honing their creative presentation and idea development talents. The program culminates with a project proposal based on the needs of the community, which is then implemented in partnership with various local agencies.