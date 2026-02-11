Learn how to grow an affordable garden at Feb. 18 botanical gardens class

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Gardeners looking to stretch their dollars while still producing a healthy harvest can attend “Growing an Affordable Garden” on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Adventure Classroom at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

The class will focus on practical ways to reduce costs associated with gardening supplies and materials while still cultivating a productive vegetable garden. Participants will learn simple, money-saving strategies along with tried-and-true techniques for growing vegetables at home. The session is designed for gardeners of all experience levels who want to grow more while spending less.

The program will be led by Bethany O’Rear, an extension agent with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System specializing in home horticulture and commercial landscaping. O’Rear earned her bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture from Auburn University and has served as an extension agent for 15 years. She is also known for her appearances on WBRC 6 News during “Ask the Gardener” segments.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Those interested in attending can register at bbgardens.org/event/growing-an-affordable-garden.