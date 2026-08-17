Learn how to select and site trees and shrubs at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Landscape Foundations: Selecting and Siting Trees and Shrubs" on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Adventure Classroom.

Instructor Bob Koons will discuss how to select trees and woody shrubs based on their environmental needs and how to determine appropriate locations for them in a landscape. The program will also cover planting, maintenance and the patience required as trees and shrubs mature over time.

Participants are encouraged to bring two or three photos of their yards for small group work, providing an opportunity to apply lessons from the program to their own landscapes. Attendees will also get a preview of plants expected to be available during the Gardens' Fall Plant Sale.

Koons has volunteered with Birmingham Botanical Gardens for nearly 10 years, contributing to areas including the Japanese Garden and Kaul Wildflower Garden. Drawing on his background in architecture and interest in landscape design, he has led the Trees and Shrubs volunteer growing group for the Gardens' spring and fall plant sales since 2019.

Registration is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/landscape-foundations-selecting-and-siting-trees-and-shrubs.