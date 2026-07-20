Learn the art of cut flower arranging at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a cut flower arranging workshop on Tuesday, July 28, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the conference room.

Led by Allison Creel of Blue Rooster Farms, the hands-on class will guide participants through the basics of harvesting, conditioning and arranging freshly cut flowers using seasonal blooms grown at the Shelby County farm.

Creel will also discuss how Blue Rooster Farms transitions from summer flowers to fall varieties and prepares for the cool-season growing cycle. The farm cultivates 30-40 flower varieties each year using sustainable growing practices without synthetic chemicals.

All materials are included, and participants will leave with their own floral arrangement. Attendees are asked to bring their own floral snips. The workshop is designed for all experience levels.

Registration is $60 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $65 for nonmembers, which includes a $35 supply fee. To register, visit bbgardens.org/event/cut-flower-arranging.