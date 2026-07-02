Learn to mount a staghorn fern at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Gardeners can learn how to transform a staghorn fern into a living work of art during a hands-on workshop at Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Friday, July 10.

"Staghorn Fern Mounting Basics" will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Conference Room and Outdoor Classroom.

Led by Kaul Wildflower Garden horticulturist Terry Phillips, the class will teach participants how to mount a staghorn fern in a way that mimics its natural habitat growing on trees. Attendees will learn mounting techniques along with care essentials, including proper lighting, watering and maintenance to keep the unique plant healthy.

Known for their antler-shaped fronds, staghorn ferns are popular with both indoor and outdoor gardeners. Each participant will create and take home a mounted fern during the workshop. No prior experience is required.

Registration costs $60 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $65 for nonmembers. The registration fee includes a $30 supply fee covering all workshop materials.

To register, visit bbgardens.org/event/staghorn-fern-mounting-basics.