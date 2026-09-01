Learn to preserve late-summer figs at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Making Homemade Fig Preserves" on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Exploration Classroom.

Led by Food Safety and Quality Extension Agent Emily Ferko, the hands-on class will teach participants how to preserve a late-summer fig harvest through water-bath canning. Each attendee will leave with a jar of freshly made fig-strawberry preserves.

Figs have been cultivated for centuries, and Central Alabama's fig season typically runs from July through September. Because figs ripen on the tree and can spoil quickly after harvesting, canning offers gardeners a way to preserve the fruit beyond its relatively short growing season.

The class costs $55 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $60 for nonmembers. The supply fee is included in the registration price.

For registration and more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/making-homemade-fig-preserves.