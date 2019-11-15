Legacy League Home Tour returns for 2019

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Sharon Smith. Nutcrackers and other Christmas décor are seen ata home displayed during Samford University’sLegacy League Home Tour in 2008. × 2 of 3 Expand Legacy League Home Tour info. × 3 of 3 Expand Legacy League Holiday Market info. Prev Next

Homes in Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook, including the home of the president of Samford University in Homewood, will be on display during this year’s Legacy League Home Tour, presented by the Legacy League, an auxiliary of Samford.

Guests will be able to tour five homes, eat food and shop at the holiday gift market during their tour Thursday, Dec. 12. The event, in its ninth year, raises funds to provide scholarships for Samford students with significant financial needs and challenging circumstances, according to a press release from the Legacy League.

The tour this year includes two homes in Mountain Brook and three homes in Vestavia Hills, and the homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4-8 p.m. The gift market will be in the fellowship hall of the First Church of the Nazarene, adjacent to Samford President Andy Westmoreland’s home. Market hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 through Dec. 10 at samford.edu/legacyleague and $35 at the door of featured homes during tour hours while tickets last.

The homes featured this year belong to:

► Christine and Mike Denniston, 505 Pine Ridge Trail, Mountain Brook

► Meredith and Jeffrey Lees, 2113 Vestavia Drive, Vestavia Hills

► Angel and Jared Lewis, 11 Richmar Drive, Mountain Brook

► Rushton and Derek Waltchack, 2445 Chestnut Road, Vestavia Hills

► Jeanna and Andy Westmoreland, “Samford President’s Home,” 1994 Shades Crest Road, Vestavia Hills