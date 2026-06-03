Legion FC match to feature Small Business Night networking event

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC and the Birmingham Business Alliance will host a Small Business Night mixer on June 9 at Protective Stadium before Legion FC takes on Corpus Christi FC.

The event begins with a one-hour networking mixer at 5:30 p.m. before stadium gates open at 6 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Organizers say the event is designed to help local professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders build connections while enjoying an evening of soccer. Ticket packages are $35 and include access to the pregame mixer, door prize opportunities, a game ticket and a $10 concession voucher.

There will also be a $100 vendor table opportunity inside the club area during happy hour and in the fan zone during the match.

The mixer is presented by the Birmingham Business Alliance and offers attendees a chance to network, entertain clients or enjoy a team outing before the game.

For more information and tickets, visit gofevo.com/event/Smallbusiness343.