Levite Jewish Community Center names Lane Estes chief administrative officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of LJCC

The Levite Jewish Community Center has hired Lane Estes as its new chief administrative officer.

In the role, Estes will oversee the LJCC’s administrative operations, strategic initiatives and organizational infrastructure, and manage teams across the organization.

Estes spent more than 25 years in senior administration at Birmingham-Southern College, most recently as vice president for administration and chief operating officer. After the college closed, he managed the transition of its campus to the U.S. Coast Guard.

“Lane’s proven track record of thoughtful leadership, operational excellence, and deep dedication to Birmingham makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” LJCC CEO Brooke Bowles said. “His expertise in managing complex operations and guiding organizations through strategic transitions will directly strengthen the LJCC’s mission as we serve our members and the broader community.”

Estes is a 2013 graduate of Leadership Birmingham and serves on the boards of Bush Hills Connections and the Homewood Library Foundation. He previously served on the boards of the Homewood City Schools Foundation and Camp Fire USA.

His connection to the LJCC goes back to when his children attended the center’s Early Childhood Learning Center.

“I am honored to join the Levite Jewish Community Center as Chief Administrative Officer,” Estes said. “The LJCC has long been a cornerstone of recreation, education, wellness, culture, and connection in Birmingham. My history with the “J” dates back to my children attending the ECLC, so it is a familiar place of belonging. I look forward to working closely with our staff, board, and community to foster operational strength and support the center’s vibrant future.”

For more information, visit bhamjcc.org.

- Submitted by Levite Jewish Community Center.