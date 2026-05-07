Libby’s Friends golf tournament supports people living with disabilities

× Expand Image courtesy of Libby's Friends

Libby’s Friends will host its Golf Tournament and Silent Auction on Monday, May 18, at Highland Park Golf Course.

The event will feature a four-man scramble format with shotgun starts scheduled for 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. In addition to golf, attendees can participate in a silent auction and evening dinner.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support Libby’s Friends and its mission to ease the financial burden for individuals living with disabilities.

The cost is $250 per golfer or $900 per foursome. Dinner and auction-only tickets are available for $45.

For more information, contact Lane Hagen at Libbysfriends@gmail.com or 205-529-8377, or Shelby Weir at shelby@mountainbrookchamber.org or 205-871-3779.