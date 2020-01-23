Library book sale set for Feb. 20-23

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo, The Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library annual book sale will be Feb. 21-23. × 2 of 2 Expand The Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library annual book sale info. Prev Next

If you need a book to read, the Emmet O’Neal Library has a sale for you.

The Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library’s annual book sale starts Feb. 20 with a preview night. If you make a $25 donation to the Mountain Brook Library Foundation, you can attend the preview night from 6-8 p.m. Those who donate will receive first access to all the books and items in the sale.

Library Director Lindsy Gardner said the Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library group has been putting on the annual book sale for 54 years. She said every year the sale has a brand new selection of books to sort through and purchase.

The book sale will start in full Friday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will run through Sunday, Feb. 23. The hours stay the same on Friday and Saturday, but Sunday the book sale will only be open from 1-4 p.m. Recently published books and other items will be located in the meeting room on the first floor, and children’s books and older books will be sold in the Friends Book Sale room in the basement.

Gardner said people will be able to find any type of book and more during the sale.

“There are children’s books galore, current novels, classics, cookbooks, beautiful decorator sets, leather books, a wide selection of history and biographies, signed first editions, rare collectibles, coffee table books, audiobooks, DVDs and vintage prints,” she said.

Gardner said getting books out to the community is one of the group’s main reasons for holding the annual book sale.

“The Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library sort book donations all throughout the year in preparation for the February sale,” she said. “Besides funding teen and adult programming at the library, the book sale helps to match gently used books with new readers. After the sale is over, the Friends designate a day when teachers and other nonprofits can take as many books as they would like at no cost. Books find new homes in schools, churches, prisons and other places where folks may not have easy access to reading materials.”

All books and items in the basement will be $4 or less. Items such as signed books, vintage books and books in excellent condition will be priced individually. On Sunday, attendees can purchase an entire bag of books for $15. Also, other items will be half-price in the sale, with all proceeds going toward the Emmet O’Neal Library to fund teen and adult programming in the future.

Gardner said the book sale is a great event for book lovers and the community.

“The library sincerely appreciates all the hours and labors of love invested by the many Friends who volunteer to make the sale happen,” she said. “In addition to being a fundraiser, the book sale is a wonderful community event where book lovers can connect with other bibliophiles for a good cause.”

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by visiting eolib.org or by sending a check to the Emmet O’Neal Library. If you would like to volunteer with the Friends of Emmet O’Neal Library, you can visit eolib.org/support-friends-3734 to learn more.