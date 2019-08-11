Library hosts movie night

× 1 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 2 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 3 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 4 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 5 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 6 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 7 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 8 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 9 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 10 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 11 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 12 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 13 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn × 14 of 14 Expand EOL movie on the lawn Prev Next

Emmet O’Neal Library hosted their annual Back to School Movie on the Lawn Friday night.

Families enjoyed a showing of Lego Movie 2 while the library provided popcorn, cookies, water and lemonade. The event has been held annually since 2012.

The event was sponsored by Great Smiles Orthodontics and the Junior Women’s Committee of 100.