Library kicks of summer reading program

The O'Neal Library's Summer Reading program begins next week with their annual Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival event.

The library will host the carnival from 3 to 5 p.m. in their parking lot and in the field across the street.

The afternoon’s events begin at 3 p.m. with the Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial Fun Run. Children and their grownups are invited to walk, run, bike, scoot, skate and stroll the one-mile course that starts in front of the library and runs through the adjacent neighborhood.

The carnival will feature a train ride, face painting, game booths, a rock-climbing wall and a bouncy house. A visit from the Mountain Brook fire Department to "cool off" all the kids will wrap up the party.

Wristbands are $30 and include a T-shirt-- while supplies last-- and allow kids to participate in all carnival activities. Wristbands are on sale now. Patrons can also buy wristbands and individual activity tickets at the carnival.

Purchase tickets online here or at the Children's Department desk. All proceeds support the Children's Department